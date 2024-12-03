Research must address societal needs: OU V-C

Hyderabad: That research achieves its true purpose only when it leads to the development of technologies tailored to societal needs, stated Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University. He was speaking at the six-day conference organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, OU College of Engineering, on Monday.

During the conference, the immense potential of integrating educational institutions with industries to drive innovation and create large-scale employment opportunities was highlighted.

Professor Kumar stated, “While India produces approximately 12 lakh engineers annually, only 20 per cent secure employment due to their sustainable skills and awareness.”

He also stressed the need for a concerted effort to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Referring to the theme of the conference, ‘Recent Trends in Semiconductor IC Design in the Indian Perspective,’ he elaborated on the revolutionary advancements in telecommunications over the last four decades.