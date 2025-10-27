Revanth’s mantris bitten by bickering bug, charges THR

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the ministers in the Revanth Reddy’s cabinet were not thinking about people and were only busy fighting and dividing power.

The BRS leader was speaking in a meeting of the Vaddera community at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. Harish Rao said that like everyone else, Vaddera community people, too, want to rise and progress.

“You all want good days for your community. K Chandrashekar Rao’s government helped the Vaddera community in many ways. In Siddipet, we provided tractors to community members. But today, the Congress government is filing false cases on Vaddera brothers, who work hard in sand transport. They are collecting money from them unfairly,” alleged Harish Rao.

The BRS leader recalled that during KCR’s regime, construction workers in Hyderabad had plenty of work. “You had jobs in your hands. But now, Congress makes big noise but doing nothing. Even ministers and the Chief Minister are fighting among themselves. Just recently, you saw what Konda Surekha’s daughter and Jupally Krishna Rao said.

In the cabinet meeting, the ministers and the Chief Minister argued with each other. This government is not thinking about people. They are only busy fighting and dividing power. Good days will come back only if KCR returns,” said the BRS leader. Harish Rao said that KCR built one lakh double-bedroom houses in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy has demolished the houses of the poor. He said if people want their houses to be safe they must defeat Congress.

Before elections, he gave a guarantee card. He promised Rs 2,500 per month to women. He also promised to increase pensions to Rs 4,000. Did Congress fulfil these promises? KCR increased pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000. Revanth Reddy failed to give Rs 4,000 pension or Rs 2,500 for women. Still, he will say people voted for him,” said Rao, adding that people must teach a lesson to Revanth Reddy through their vote.

He also alleged that Revanth was depending only on money and rowdies. “I promise you I will work with KCR and KTR. We will help your community rise in politics, society, and economy. Even without your request, KCR gave one acre of land for the Vaddera community in Hyderabad. He also gave funds to build your Atma Gaurava Bhavan (Self-Respect Building). Revanth Reddy is just a "cutting master." He did not introduce even one new scheme. He did not build anything new,” said Rao.