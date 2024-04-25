Revanth’s tall promises are ‘near impossible’ to achieve: Eatala

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister Eatala Rajender said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is making ‘tall promises’, would not be able to achieve them. He felt that given the financial situation in the State, implementation of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver would be ‘near impossible’.

During a get together of the Vishwakarma community, the BJP’s Malkajgiri candidate ridiculed the way Revanth Reddy was trying to hardsell his promises, which are impractical and away from ground realities. While pointing out the financial situation of the state which was acknowledged by the CM himself, Eatala questioned as to how he will implement various schemes covering different sections including Mahalaxmi scheme for women of Rs 2,500, Cheyuta pension scheme of Rs 4,000, bonus of Rs 500 to farmers and Rs 12,000 to auto drivers and farmers. “There is a precarious situation in the State as there remains no provision of quality power to farmers, who are already facing heavy losses, owing to drying up of crops,” Eatala said.

The Malkajgiri BJP candidate assured that he would bring in development to the constituency under the patronage of Modi. “If you ensure BJP’s win here, I shall ensure that the constituency will get development and increased employment opportunities, as the BJP remains in Centre,” he assured.