RPF personnel assist woman to deliver safely at Sec’bad station

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Secunderabad railway station assisted a pregnant woman passenger in delivering a healthy baby girl on Tuesday.

According to officials, at around 7 pm, Tabba Majhi (21), travelling with her husband on a general ticket to Visakhapatnam, went into labour while waiting for the train to arrive on Platform no. 6. Noticing her distress, RPF sub-inspector Mahek, along with three women constables, promptly attended to her. They ensured privacy by covering the area and providing necessary support during the delivery. An ambulance was also arranged immediately.

Following the safe delivery, the ambulance staff provided primary medical care, and then the mother and newborn were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital with RPF personnel accompanying them.