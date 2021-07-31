Rs 993 crore worth development works done in Malkajgiri: MLA Mynampally

Hyderabad: "In the last three years, a total of Rs 993.07 crore worth development works being done in Malkajgiri," said MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao in a press conference held at his camp office on Friday.



He said that Rs 474 crore was spent for GHMC works, Rs 80 crore for underground drainage system and construction of roads, Rs 40 crore for sewerages, Rs 31.17 crore for electricity, Rs 21.5 crore for TransCO project, Rs 38 crore for RUB in East Anandbagh, Rs 6 crore for HRDC, Rs 14 crores for beautification of lakes, Rs 191 crore for water pipeline project in Alwal, Rs 8.6 crore for Moulali Kaman, Rs 2 crore was spent for Bonalu, Ramzan and Christmas, Rs 30.2 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, Rs 5 crore for CMRF, Rs 51.6 crore for pensions in Malkajgiri limits.



"The opposition is unable to take in the development being done in the constituency and it is not right to criticize when all the works are done for the public welfare," said the MLA explaining about the funds released by the government for the developmental works.



Corporator Prem Kumar, ex-corporator Jagadish Goud, media co-ordinator Gunda Niranjan, GNV Satish Kumar, Ramu Yadav, Pitla Srinivas and others were present.

