RTCs fare hike is govt’s vengeful act against people, screams KTR

Hyderabad: Condemning the hike in the fares by the government, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that this was an act of vindictiveness against the people of twin cities.

The BRS leader strongly condemned the decision taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government to increase the minimum fare of city buses in the twin cities of Hyderabad by not one, not two, but by Rs 10. He criticized this evil decision as a conspiracy hatched by the Congress government to loot the pockets of poor and middle-class passengers.

Rao said that this fare hike was like a thunderbolt at a time when the people of the state were reeling from the increased prices of essential commodities. He questioned the Chief Minister about how the poor and daily wage earners would survive if an additional burden of at least Rs 500 is imposed on every daily commuter. “As if the increase in student bus pass fares and T-24 ticket fares was not enough, now Revanth Reddy’s ruthless increase in prices by 50 per cent on the minimum fare is a testament to his incompetent and undemocratic policies,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that it was clear that the Chief Minister, who was trying to impose a burden of nearly one crore rupees on the people every day to break the necks of the capital residents, is increasing his hostility towards the people of Hyderabad. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was taking these retaliatory measures on the pretext that the Congress party was completely rejected in the twin cities in the last assembly elections. “It is unforgivable that the Congress government, which bankrupted the RTC with the so-called free bus scheme, is now trying to break the necks of ordinary passengers,” KTR said, warning this incompetent governance has destroyed the ‘wheels of progress’ of the RTC, and that it will continue to haunt the Congress government along with Revanth Reddy until it collapses.