Rythunestam boost: Tummala begins statewide consultations on Seed Bill

Hyderabad: As part of the Rythunestam programme, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao conducted a video conference on Tuesday across the state and briefly explained to the farmers on the draft “Seed Bill 2025” brought by the Centre.

Later, he instructed the Director of Agriculture, Gopi, to organize seminars under the auspices of the district collectors and collect written opinions from farmers across the state and submit them to the government.

Similarly, in this program, the Minister launched the rice seed distribution program through the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) scheme. As part of the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) scheme, a program was launched today to provide 5500 quintals of rice seeds to farmers in 16 districts at a 50 per cent subsidy.

Scientists made farmers aware of the need for intercropping in oil palm crops. Also, the need to protect the environment by plowing the land without burning rice stubble after harvesting the rice crop. He instructed the officials to create widespread awareness about the ill effects of burning crop residues. A short film was shown on the management of crop residues or waste.

He said that the previous government had built Rythu Vedikas and left them useless, but after the formation of our government, visual and audio media were installed in Rythu Vedikas and used for the benefit of the farmers. He said that farmers are also being involved in the Rythu Nestham program, organized every Tuesday through these Rythu Vedikas. He said that nearly 30,000 farmers from Rythu Vedikas in various districts attended the Rythu Nestham program held today.

He said that by involving farmers in the Rythu Nestham program through Rythu Vedikas, farmers are able to immediately know about many things and schemes, and this is showing the results of the government's efforts. He said that for the first time ever, the draft bill of the Seed Act was explained to the farmers, and how the rights provided to the farmers by that law and their interests being violated were explained in detail. He said that this is a new chapter, no government has ever brought such policies before, and no steps have been taken to make farmers aware of the laws that apply to them. The Minister said that he has had the opportunity to interact directly with farmers across the state 2-3 times a month, which is unprecedented in the past.

Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy and Seed Corporation Chairman B. Anvesh Reddy, who participated in this program, made several suggestions to make the Seed Bill 2025 more effective and comprehensive.

Sunil, a member of the Farmers Welfare Commission, explained some of the highlights of the existing and newly proposed laws to the farmers.

Illandu-Kothagudem MLA Koram Kanakaiah, Director of Agriculture Dr. B. Gopi, Chairman of Seed Development Corporation B. Anvesh Reddy, Chairman of Agricultural Market Committees across the state and progressive farmers participated.