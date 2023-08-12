Sabitha launches brochure of Vishwaguru World Records pledge programme

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 76th Independence Day celebration, Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy launched the brochure of the collective pledge programme being conducted by the students of Vishwaguru World Records organisation on August 14.

According to organisers, the programme will be held between 9-10 am on August 14, the students will take a pledge to live the best life by practicing the 24 virtues represented by the 24 leaves of the Ashoka Dharma Chakra of our National Flag and lead a better life. This special programme will be organized at VNR Vigyan Jyoti School in Bachupalli. Telangana Education Minister was invited along with the founder and CEO of Vishwaguru World Records Organisation, Satyavolu Rambabu, and the organisation's advisor Dr Sarangapani, said an organiser.