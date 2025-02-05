SCR holds review meet on safe train ops, devpt works

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted on Tuesday a detailed review meeting on safety of train operations and ongoing development works of the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on safety rules and procedures. Focus was given on intensifying inspections to ensure safe passage of trains; availability of fire prevention safety items like smoke detecting devices, extinguishers was reviewed.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR general manager, conducted a detailed review of progress of ongoing development works. He reviewed on status of elimination of level crossing gates and instructed the respective divisional managers to take necessary steps for completion. He also reviewed on punctuality of trains and examined the division-wise punctuality statistics.

Jain instructed the DRMs to identify and monitor the trains which have lost punctuality and take appropriate measures for improvement.