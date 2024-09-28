Secunderabad Cantonment faces commute restrictions amid military orders

Hyderabad: Local Military Authorities (LMA) have reimposed restrictions on civilian commuting during evening hours on Secunderabad Cantonment roads. Residents report that several lane gates are partially closed, complicating free movement and restricting commercial vehicle access on key roads, including Eagle Chowk, Ammuguda, Protnee, and Richardson Roads.

These measures have been implemented without prior notice, leading to significant traffic congestion on the Rajiv Rahadari stretch. Daily commuter Manoj Kumar expressed frustration, noting that similar restrictions occurred last year. He was stopped by Army guards who cited orders from higher authorities without providing reasons. Kumar suggested that the LMA should issue public advisories or install signboards at entry points to defense establishments.

Local resident Nikhil Sriram highlighted ongoing road closures, questioning the lack of communication from army officials regarding civilian access to the Cantonment. He emphasized the hardships faced due to partially closed gates, resulting in severe traffic jams in areas such as Lal Bazar, Bolarum, and Lothkunta.