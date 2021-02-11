X
X
Shadnagar: ZP chief Anitha Harinath Reddy lays stone for anganwadi centre

Shadnagar: Ranga Reddy ZP Chairperson Anitha Harinath Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, along with Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav laid foundation stone...

Shadnagar: Ranga Reddy ZP Chairperson Anitha Harinath Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, along with Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav laid foundation stone for the construction of anganwadi buildings in Papireddiguda and Guttalagadda Thanda, SC community hall in Bodunampally village of Keshampet mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranga Reddy ZP Chairperson Anitha Reddy and Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the government is implementing several schemes for the development of villages across the State. The government is introducing several reforms for the betterment of people.

Ranga Reddy ZP Vice Chairman Eta Ganesh, Kesampet MPP Ravindher Yadav, ZPTC Vishala, Papireddiguda Sarpanch Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Bodunampally Sarpanch Kalamma, MPTC Laxmamma, PACS Chairman Anjireddy, TRS madal president Muralidhar Reddy, ICDS PD Mothi, MPDO Padmaja, CPDO Nagamani and local leaders participated in this programme.

