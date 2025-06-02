Shaheen Group secures 500 MBBS seats for Indian students in Tajikistan

Hyderabad: As hundreds of students fail to secure MBBS seats through merit or management quotas, Shaheen Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Medical Social Institute of Tajikistan, under which 500 students will be able to pursue MBBS degrees at the institute.

As part of the collaboration, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to India, along with the Cultural Ambassador and other diplomatic representatives, visited the Shaheen Campus. Dr Zainab, the Tajikistan coordinator, assured that full security is provided to international students there.

Dr Abdul Qadeer, Chairman of the Shaheen Group of Institutions, explained that this agreement offers such students a chance to fulfill their dream of becoming doctors.

He further stated that students can complete the entire six-year MBBS course, including hostel accommodation and Indian food, for just Rs 32 lakh.

Dr Qadeer shared that the course fee can be paid in easy installments. The registration fee is Rs 49,500, and registrations will remain open until the end of June. The Rs 32 lakh package also includes insurance coverage.

In a significant move, Shaheen Group and its medical partners will provide FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) coaching from the first day of the MBBS course. This ensures that students are well-prepared to obtain a license for medical practice after graduation. For more information, visit: www.msitshaheen.com.