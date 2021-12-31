SNDP will provide permanent solution to flooding in city: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for nala development near Fever hospital on Thursday. The construction of retaining wall and the nala development works starting from Hussain Sagar Lake running along Kavadiguda and joining Musi river are to taken up at a cost of Rs 68.40 crore under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 9-km-long nala works would be completed by June. He directed the officials to take up works without causing inconvenience to the people residing near nalas. He said that the government would provide a permanent solution to the nalas in the city and as a part of it, the works to fix the nalas have been taken up at a cost of Rs 859 crore in the first phase. He added that in the first phrase, the nala development works were taken up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and municipalities on the outskirts of the city as well. "In GHMC limits, 30 works were taken up at a cost of Rs 633 crore and 22 works at a cost of Rs 255.12 crore in the municipalities within the ORR," he said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others were also present.