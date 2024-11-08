Sridhar Babu flays BRS leaders for taking part in ex-sarpanches’ protests

Hyderabad: State Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu criticised BRS leaders, questioning their recent protests alongside ex-sarpanches, many of whom have faced severe financial strain. "How can those responsible for the unpaid bills that drove 60 sarpanches to suicide now protest as if they support them?" Minister Sridhar Babu remarked, calling out the irony.

Sridhar Babu pointed out that the delays in clearing payments for rural projects forced sarpanches into debt. "When local contractors were unwilling to take up small development works, sarpanches stepped up and completed projects on their own, only to be financially burdened by those in power at the time," he stated, blaming BRS leaders for diverting nearly Rs 1,300 crore intended for village development into other areas, leaving the sarpanches unpaid and struggling.

“Many sarpanches had to secure private loans with high interest rates to complete community projects. These debts have now become overwhelming due to the unpaid bills left pending by the BRS government for over 30 months,” Sridhar Babu added. According to him, this burden has been a factor in the tragic suicides of 60 sarpanches, with at least 200 others reportedly attempting suicide due to financial stress without any response from the previous administration. Minister Sridhar Babu noted that when Revanth Reddy, the then TPCC President, voiced support for the struggling sarpanches, BRS leaders accused him of "political opportunism." "Now, the same leaders are making a show of concern by leading protests with these very sarpanches," Sridhar Babu said, calling it a clear example of double standards and opportunism.

The Minister also highlighted that some sarpanches had to resort to selling their household valuables to pay loan interest due to unpaid bills. "Sarpanches, as the first citizens of the village, deserve respect and support for their service. But the reality is that they have been pushed into financial distress due to the delayed payments," he said, adding that the government is working on a phased release of funds to address these overdue payments.