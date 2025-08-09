STFI demands scrapping of NEP-2020

Kolkata / Hyderabad: The School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) launched its 9th National Conference, marking its Silver Jubilee Celebrations, on Friday at Mahajati Sadan in Kolkata. The three-day event commenced with the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag by STFI General Secretary C.N. Bharti and the STFI flag by National President K.C. Harikrishnan.

The inaugural session, chaired by Bharti, featured prominent academics including Professor Pavitra Sarkar, former Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Calcutta University’s Professor Samuel Chakraborty, Jadavpur University’s Professor Siddhartha Dutta, and Professor Abdul Kafi. The speakers voiced strong opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, citing its adverse impact on public education and its alignment with privatization and corporatization agendas.

They expressed alarm over the closure of thousands of government schools nationwide, attributing the trend to pro-privatization policies of both Central and State governments. The speakers highlighted a sharp decline in student enrollment in public schools, juxtaposed with the growth of private and corporate institutions. They criticized the central government’s push for “one nation, one curriculum,” arguing that such homogenization undermines India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

The conference emphasized the need to foster a scientific temper and rational thinking in education, urging teachers to actively counter superstitions and unscientific beliefs. A key demand was the allocation of 6% of GDP and 10% of the national budget to the education sector, in line with recommendations from earlier education commissions.

Concerns were also raised about the functioning of the National Testing Agency, which was accused of disregarding state autonomy in educational matters. Speakers noted that many teaching positions remain vacant, with contract and temporary staff filling the gaps, leading to deteriorating conditions in government schools. The rise of private universities—now comprising 50% of higher education institutions—was cited as a threat to the public education system.

In the afternoon session, STFI Vice President and TS UTF State President Chavaravi introduced a resolution opposing NEP-2020, calling for a new education policy rooted in constitutional values and scientific principles. The conference saw participation from 560 STFI Central Committee members and representatives from across India, including 38 delegates from Telangana. Key leaders from TS UTF, including Chavaravi, A. Venkat, C.H. Durgabhavani, and T. Lakshma Reddy, were present alongside district-level office bearers.