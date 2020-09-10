Stray dog killed for injuring five people in Hyderabad

A stray dog which injured five people including children was beaten to death here at Bholakpur on Wednesday night.

Getting into details, the dog was attacking the passersby at Indira Nagar. While several ran away for safety, five persons including two children injured after being bitten by the dog. Even as the locals tried to drive away the dog but in vain following which a group of men attacked the dog with rods which succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were taken to a private hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be in stable condition. Local residents alerted the GHMC officials over the incident. No complaint was lodged with the police.

In a similar case that occurred on August 27, a woman was dead while her son sustained injuries after a pack of stray dogs chased the motorbike of the woman. The woman met with an accident and died on the spot. She was identified as K Chandramma who was riding pillion when the incident occurred.