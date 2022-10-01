‘Swachh Pakwara’ awards distributed at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: During the 'Swachh Pakwara' programmes organised for the past 15 days at the Secunderabad station under Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat, anti-littering checks were taken up. Around 1,313 anti-littering and 290 no-smoking cases were booked at the station in Secunderabad division, and Rs 3,20,600 was realised as penalty. As a part of pakwara, awards were distributed to the participants on Friday at the station.

According to an official of the division, as per the Railway Board directive, it organiszed Swachhta Pakwara in the entire division with the participation of all stations, electrical loco sheds of Lallaguda (LGD) and Kazipet Junction (KZJ), diesel loco shed KZJ and coaching depots of Secunderabad and Hyderabad, over head equipment's (OHE) depots. Everyday attention was given to a specific area including Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samwad (cleanliness dialogue with public and in house), Swachh stations, Swachh Railgaadi, Swachh Parisar (work places and residential premises), Swachh Aahar, Swachh Neer, Swachh Prasadan (clean toilets), Swachh Competition and review/briefing, Sewa Diwas.

Around 336 rallies and 33 'Nukkad Nataks' were organised at important stations for spreading awareness on cleanliness, ban on single use of plastic and avoid single-use plastic

Highlighting the initiatives, Abhay Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, said for the past 15 days Swachh Pakwara programmes were organised at the station. In this mission all railway sectors were touched;25 railway colonies were cleaned. The drain cleaning was done by residents of colonies and staff, 50 water tanks were cleaned. The upkeep of 98 platforms at various stations improved by replacing broken tiles, benches, pedestals, water booths of the station.

A rag picking and disposal of garbage drive was conducted on approaches of all A1, A, B and MMTS stations of the division. At 15 stations the upkeep of retiring rooms and waiting halls was improved by extensive cleaning and attending to minor repairs. Also 20 metric tonnes of ferrous scrap and 500 kg non-ferrous scrap was collected and sent to the stores branch for disposal through auction.

He said around 150 stalls--catering, food plazas, water-vending machines, pantry cars, running rooms, base kitchens have been inspected. During the inspection 47 food samples were collected and sent to lab for testing.

For increasing the green cover , in Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Kazipet railway stations, massive plantation drives have been organised. The drives will conclude on October 2, he added.