Techie ends life after losing money in online game in Hyderabad

A software engineer committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Patancheru after he lost money in online games. Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chaitanya Nagar in Patancheru was working in Infosys in Bengaluru.

During the lockdown, Ravi returned to his parents to work from home and was addicted to online games. He lost several lakhs in the game which he borrowed from friends. Ther police said that Ravi slipped into depression after he lost money and unable to pay off the debts. Ravi's father gave him Rs 1 lakh to repay the money which is not sufficient to clear the debts.

With no other way to repay the money, Ravi Kumar hanged himself from the ceiling in his room. Ravi's mother who noticed it soon alerted the neighbours who rushed him to the government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint of family members, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.