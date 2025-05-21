Telangana State CID Ranked First in Mobile Phone Recovery in India

The state CID police have ranked first in the country for recovering lost and stolen mobile phones. Compared to police forces in southern states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, they have achieved a 77.98 percent recovery rate.

Since the launch of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, 78,114 mobile phones have been recovered and returned to their owners as of the 19th of this month.

The highest number of phones recovered was in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, with 11,879 phones.

In Cyberabad, 10,385 phones were recovered, and in Rachakonda, 8,681 phones were recovered. The blocking and tracking of mobile phones continue in all district units across the state through the CEIR portal.

The Department of Telecommunications launched the CEIR portal on September 5, 2022, as a pilot project in southern states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, to track stolen or lost cellphones. In our state, the portal was launched on April 19, 2023.

CEIR portal user IDs have been made available to the public in 780 police stations across 31 units of the state.

Although this portal was implemented later in our state, we are ahead in achieving results.

Mobile phones are being blocked based on complaints received from victims, and they are being traced by examining daily tracking reports.