Temple priest, activist Yamuna Pathak get land mafia threats

Hyderabad: A backlash from land grabbers has come to light in the Old City following official action against encroachments on the historic Prachin Venu Gopalaswamy Temple. The temple priest was assaulted, and activist Yamuna Pathak, National President of Viswa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP), received death threats for her role in mobilizing public support to reclaim the temple’s land.

The temple, neglected for over five decades, became the focus of a grassroots restoration campaign led by Pathak under the banner “Jago Re.” Her efforts included door-to-door awareness drives, Vishnu Sahasra Nama Parayana recitals, and a fast-unto-death protest, which ultimately compelled the state authorities to act.

A joint survey conducted by the Revenue Department, Endowments Department, and GHMC—under police protection—revealed encroachments on 4,224 square yards of temple land. Officials swiftly seized two houses and several shops, declaring them as illegally occupied temple property. However, this enforcement triggered a hostile response. The encroachers, angered by the crackdown, have now openly threatened Yamuna Pathak, warning her to abandon her restoration efforts or face fatal consequences. “No one can save you from us. You will be killed if you don’t stop,” Pathak recalled while speaking to The Hans India.

Early on, the temple priest had previously received physical threats for attempting to raise an alarm over further encroachment. He recounted the harrowing experience and said the enroachers asked, “Who is she (Yamuna Pathak) and where has she come from? This is our land,” and told him to stay silent, he added, urging the government to provide security to the temple and its caretakers.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among residents, devotees, and heritage advocates. Many allege that land mafia groups operate with forged documents and political backing, making it difficult to protect religious sites.

The Gopala Krishna Temple, with its deep historical and spiritual significance, has now become a symbol of resistance against illegal land mafia activities. Now the activists demand immediate arrests, enhanced security for vulnerable temples, and a comprehensive audit of land records. There is a growing demand for a dedicated task force to monitor and counter land mafia activity in heritage zones. The heritage activists point out that the recent revival of the Venugopala Swamy Temple in Ghazibanda, Misrigunj, and Parthiwada in the Old City stands as a symbol of community collaboration and government support led to restoration and increased footfall at the heritage site. However, now the land grabbers are showing their ugly pangs, threatening this citizen-government collaboration.