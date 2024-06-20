TGCSB uncovers cybercrime network, three arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) apprehended three persons involved in the illegal procurement and sale of SIM cards and bank accounts. The cyber security bureau seized 113 SIM cards and three mobile phones from their possession.

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to combating cybercrime, the TGCSB launched a comprehensive investigation into a complex cybercrime network involved in the supply chain. According to TGCSB, the organised operation spans multiple Indian States and extends internationally to countries such as Dubai, Thailand, and Cambodia.

The arrested persons were Shaik Subhani (26) of Jagadgirigutta, K Naveen (22) of Chintal, Jeedimetla, M Prem Kumar alias Michael, and Mike Tisson (24) of RTC X Road.

The police said the accused procured SIM cards using the identities of various individuals and entities. These SIM cards were then supplied to cyber criminals and exported primarily through Dubai. The procurement process involved numerous individuals from different States responsible for collecting, transporting, and exporting the SIM cards.

Deputy Superintendent of Police KVM Prasad said, “Key players residing in Dubai coordinated the receipt of SIM cards and bank accounts from their associates across India. Vijay, the main accused residing in Dubai, collaborated with SIM card suppliers from Uttar Pradesh.”

Later, these SIM cards were couriered to Michael, who sent them to Naveen and Subhani using Rapido. Naveen and Subhani subsequently handed over the SIM cards to Vijay whenever he visited India. Vijay works in a Chinese-run call centre in Dubai, and in turn, he supplies the SIM cards to the Chinese management at a higher price.

KVM Prasad said that if anyone from India approached to purchase, SIM cards were supplied to the Indian buyers through Naveen and Subhani. The SIM cards were purchased for around Rs 500 and sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, depending on their position within the supply chain.

The accused set up multiple Telegram groups, such as ‘Indian SIM Cards Sale’ and ‘Indian Bank Accounts Sale’ to attract potential buyers. Upon expressing interest, buyers were contacted privately on Telegram to negotiate the sale.

After finalising deals, the physical SIM cards were delivered to buyers in exchange for cash.

The accused residing in Dubai frequently travelled to India to collect SIM cards from their sources, transporting them back to Dubai for sale to Chinese nationals involved in cybercrimes. Some of these SIM cards were further distributed to Thailand and Cambodia.