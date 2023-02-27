Today Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The PG medical student from Kakatiya Medical College, Dr Preethi, who was rushed to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after allegedly attempting suicide in Warangal three days ago, was declared dead late on Sunday. Doctors, who did their best to save her, said that she died at 9.16 pm. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The 20th edition of BioAsia, Asia's largest lifesciences and healthcare convention, successfully concluded on Sunday. The event was attended by 2,000 representatives from various governments, corporations, pharma & healthcare firms, and startups. All the participants, delegates and companies lauded the efforts of the Telangana government in hosting BioAsia-2023 at such a grand scale. Read More

3. Hyderabad: On the onset of early summer this year, the commuters have been wondering as to why haven't any water kiosks been set up yet by the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board) or by any private NGOs. They are forced to buy two or three water bottles per day as there are no water kiosks been set up yet. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The hard earned properties of the residents in various survey numbers in the Boduppal area are at stake as they are unable to sell or transfer their properties with the denial by the authorities stating that these lands fall under the Waqf board. The residents have demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take a decision on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Government and do justice. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Kiran SatchandraDivi, a Telangana-based businessman running Divi's Labs, has been appointed Lithuania's first honorary consul for Telangana and AP. Read More



