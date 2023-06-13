Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 13-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: As the Monsoon is just around the corner, the status of the ongoing works under the Telangana government’s Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) in the GHMC limits is still underway and is nowhere nearing completion even past the previously stated deadline. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Concerned parents in city became anxious as schools reopened on Monday, as a significant number of school buses, which their children rely on for transportation, allegedly failed to obtain the necessary fitness certificates from the transport department for the current academic year.

3. Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to lay foundation stone for new NIMS block at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences State Health Minister in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

4. Hyderabad: The former MLA of Maktal Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. It is reported that he had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past four months at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad breathed his last on Tuesday. The news of his demise has left people in shock, with expressions of condolence pouring in from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, fellow politicians, and celebrities.

5. Rangareddy: In an effort to ensure the safety and compliance of school buses, transport department officials have initiated a series of raids across Rangareddy district. The primary objective of these operations is to identify and penalise buses that are found to be violating the prescribed rules and regulations.