Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 14-06-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here.
1. Rangareddy: After the reopening of educational institutions, the transport department has shifted its focus to ensure the safe transportation of students using school buses.
2. Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha were on Tuesday involved in a twitter banter targeting each other on giving respect to women.
3. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take up an aggressive campaign after the conclusion of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day on June 21.
4. Hyderabad: Citizens residing within the Greater Hyderabad limits now have the opportunity to report their concerns, such as pothole repairs, removal of roadside silt, and streetlight maintenance, at their nearest Ward Level Offices. The officials assigned to these wards are committed to promptly addressing these issues and ensuring resolution within a short timeframe of one to two days.
5. Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl student, who had taken admission in a private junior college in city a week ago, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 5thfloor of the hostel building on Tuesday.