Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 28-06-2023

1. On the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday i.e. June 29, the Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions in several parts of the city, especially in most parts of the Old City. In view of the Muslim Brotherhood offering special prayers, traffic restrictions were imposed in the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah area from 8 am to 11.30 am on Thursday, the vehicles coming on those routes will be diverted to the routes. The travelers are advised to take alternate routes during the times when prayers are held.

2. The city witnessed a captivating spectacle as a mesmerising display adorned the blue canvas of the sky—an exquisite, colourful ring encircling the sun. This enchanting sight, known as a 22-degree circular halo, graced the atmosphere for a fleeting moment on Tuesday afternoon, leaving onlookers in awe. Delighted netizens took to social media to share their firsthand experiences, accompanied by breathtaking photographs capturing the phenomenon in all its glory.

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday directed that all arrangements should be made to train the 14,881 police constables who will be newly recruited in the 28 police training centres of the State. DGP held a video conference with the principals of all the police training colleges in the State regarding the arrangements. Training Department IG Tarun Joshi also participated in this video conference.

4. Hyderabad: Congress party's 'Mission Telangana' strategy meeting with state leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday decided to implement the Karnataka formula in toto to come to power in Telangana.

5. Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to enhance the measures needed to tackle the situations that arise during the monsoons in municipalities across the State and also interacted with the citizens on their experiences in grievance redressal.




