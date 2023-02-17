Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here





1.Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Data Analytics at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Thursday.









2.Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with district Collectors and reviewed Kanti Velugu, podu lands, Haritha Haaram etc from BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday.









3.Hyderabad: Telangana is a land of beautiful temples that are not just places of worship, but also centres of art, culture and charity. These temples have not only emerged as centres for spirituality but have also become centres for economic development sustaining communities around.









4.Hyderabad: The Osmania University PhD candidates on Thursday met Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and represented that 'injustice' has been done to SC, ST, BC and minority candidates in PhD admissions. They demanded withdrawal of cases registered against the students.









5.Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) shuttled a record 1.9 crore passengers from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh commuters using it to reach the Numaish at Nampally's exhibition grounds in the span of 45 days.