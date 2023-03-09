Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Wednesday congratulated several women journalists of print, electronic and news group in honour of International Women's Day. Read More

2. Hyderabad: With the increasing rise in temperature, the Nehru Zoological Parkauthorities have taken up precautionary measures to protect hundreds of wild animals, birds and reptiles from the scorching sun. Read More

3. Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand ceremony was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Wednesday. City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy, and all senior women officers, employees, and sanitary workers participated in this programme. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The incident took place in Balapur under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate where an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unknown assailants. The incident took place in front of the youth's house. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat is taking toll of not only on humans but also avian life. With rising temperature, several instances of birds dropping out of exhaustion have been noticed by the concerned in the city. Read More











