Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: To control stray dog population and minimise dog-bite cases in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has re-launched a dog adoption programme under which people can adopt a puppy. Apart from implementating stray dog sterilisation programme, the GHMC veterinary wing has started the stray dog adoption programme. Read More

2. Hyderabad: As many as 16 persons were injured, four seriously, on Saturday night in the Vinakaynagar area of Balanagar when a street dog attacked them. The incident happened when the victims were walking on a road. Among the injured was a girl aged three years. Members of the GHMC Kukatpally dog squad reached the spot. They caught the canine after struggling for nearly two hours, according to eyewitnesses. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The auto drivers continued their protest at various RTA offices in the city against the unfit auto-rickshaws running on the roads. The City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society now decided to hold 'Chalo Pragathi Bhavan' on March 15. According to the City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society, over 7,000 such auto-rickshaws in the city are plying illegally on roads and putting passenger's lives at risk. "The RTOs of the east and west zone are involved in active corruption, in collusion with scrap dealers. They resold over 7,000 scrap autos ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 in twin cities, and these RTAs Officers are liable for bribe collection of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh," alleged Mahmood Makke, President of society. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight from Hyderabad developed a technical problem on Sunday. He was scheduled to go to Kochi from Hyderabad after participating in the CISF Raising Day event at Hakimpet. However, his trip to Kochi was delayed due to a technical snag in the flight. Officials had to arrange another flight for Shah to go to Kochi. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is all set to join the BJP in the next couple of days in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Against this backdrop, he resigned from the Congress party's primary membership on Sunday. He sent his resignation to the party president. It may be noted here that Reddy had held discussions with the BJP national leaders but refrained from joining the party as it could not give him any assurance or clarity on his role. Read More



