Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Soon after the Prelims exam paper leak came to light, uncertainty loomed large on the conduct of Group-I Main exams. It is learnt that main accused in the AE (Assistant Engineer) exam paper leak Praveen attempted prelims and got good marks but did not qualify due to wrong bubbling. The police launched a probe to unearth paper leak scam in the group one exams, if any.

2. Hyderabad: Nearly nine lakh job aspirants who applied for various posts to be filled by TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) and other recruitment agencies were anxious after the paper leak scam. The aspirants expressed serious doubts over the conduct of the exams in a secure and transparent manner.

3. Hyderabad: While the State government ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the paper leak of the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam on Tuesday, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy has said that the Commission will reschedule the postponed exams by taking all measures to ensure no such malpractices are repeated in the future.

4. Hyderabad: Alarmed over the trend of lavish marriages in the Muslim community, former Director-General of Police Syed Anwarul Huda, IPS (retd), called for boycott of such weddings. Despite calls by reformers to shun the practice, there is no change. According to some observers, expenditure on weddings has only gone up. Time and again, there have been calls by the community elders to boycott such weddings.

5. Hyderabad: Political scene will once again shift to New Delhi on Wednesday as BRS Jagruti leader and MLC K Kavitha will chair a round table conference demanding instant introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament. This will be in continuation of the one-day fast she held at Jantar Mantar on March 10 with the support of AAP, Left and other organisations.












