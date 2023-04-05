Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The State Government is making massive arrangements to inaugurate the country's tallest statue. It will be using choppers to shower flowers during the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. Huge cranes will be pressed into service to decorate the statue with garlands made of roses and marigold. Cranes would be used to remove the cloth covering the statue during the inauguration. Read More

2. Hyderabad: People in the City have begun their shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr. Most shoppers are those who purchase cloth to get clothes stitched later on, while some buy it or ready-made garments. The cloth merchants say the business picks up as there haven't been any disturbances so far. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will be closed for the public for three days from April 6 midnight to April 10 as the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be taking up certain inspection works of the stay cable system as per the maintenance manual of the bridge. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In view of 'Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra' in the city, the Hyderabad traffic police announced the traffic restrictions on Thursday. The main procession will begin from Gowliguda Ram Mandir at 11:30 am and culminate at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund in Secunderabad. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Jains all over the country observed the most auspicious day of their religion 'Mahavir Jayanti' on Tuesday. Several rallies were taken out and the Jain communities were seen thronging temples to worship Lord Mahavir the 24th and the last Tirthankara. Children and elders were enlightened over the articulations by renowned preceptors to preach the path of morality and righteousness on the life of Lord Mahavir. In the name of Mahavira, folks visit innumerable holy places and others travel to temples to meditate and offer prayers to Mahavir. Read More

















