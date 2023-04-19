Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: A Fast Track Special Court for Rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Tuesday sentenced driver of a private school in Hyderabad to 20 years of jail for sexually assaulting a four-year-old student. The court held Beemana Rajani Kumar (34) guilty and awarded the sentence. It, however, acquitted school principal S Madhavi Rajani Kumar, who was working as the principal's driver, and was arrested on October 19 last year for sexually assaulting the LKG student. The principal of DAV Public School in Banjara Hills was also arrested for negligence. The incident came to light after the parents of the victim noticed behavioral changes in her. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The sudden dismantle of the Sitaphalmandi Government High School building has left students and teachers in the lurch specially during the ongoing exams.Students are forced to sit on the floor and write their exam. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area inaugurated the newly established Apheresis Centre at Military Hospital Secunderabad on Tuesday Read More

4. Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the party leaders in the State to have day-long constituency-level meetings of party representatives with 3,000-3,500 persons in all assembly constituencies on April 25. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The BRS district leaders are focusing on voters of their constituencies living here as scores are taking up 'Atmeeya Sammelans' of activists in the city. Some leaders and many voters from the district live in the city as part of their duties. Whenever there is an election, these voters go to their native place and vote. The leaders have voters' database and also list of beneficiaries of government schemes. Read More



