Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Here is an inspiring story of young painter whose determination and tireless efforts has made him to earn name and face in the world of art. His unique style and creative vision has made him become a rising star whose paintings were well appreciated by no less a person than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Tarnaka is among those unfortunate colonies in the fast expanding ‘global’ city which is prone to heavy flooding during rains. As usual every monsoon, the politicians and officials come, assure the residents that they would find permanent solutions and then vanish. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Integrated Biological Control Laboratory on Monday at National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) here. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday took up several development works, including remodeling of sewage lane and drinking water pipelines, extension of box-type drain, in various areas of Bahadurpura, Karwan, Charminar and Yakutpura constituencies. Read More

5. Hyderabad: City Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) G Sudheer Babu on Monday launched the road safety summer camp-2023 for children at Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal. Read More



