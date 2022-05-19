TSRTC erects 24 temporary bus shelters

Hyderabad: With people of Hyderabad reeling under deadly heat, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) took the initiative to erect temporary shelters in various bus-stops for people to stay under shade while they wait for a bus.

Summer has well and truly turned hot in the city, with recorded temperature going beyond the 42 degree Celsius mark. Consequently, major streets wear a deserted look in the afternoon. The few who venture out are facing a number of challenges, the most uncharitable being lack of proper bus shelters.

With rising temperature and absence of bus shelters on a large number of routes, which force commuters to wait for RTC buses in hot sun, the corporation has erected temporary shelters at over 24 bus stops, including Bharat Nagar, R C Puram, Secunderabad station, Jiyaguda, Afzalgunj, L B Nagar, Uppal. However, still most major routes don't have proper bus shelters; passengers are forced to wait on streets covering themselves against harsh sun.

Taking to social media, RTC MD VC Sajjanar informed that the corporation has erected temporary shelters at 24 places in the city. "For the convenience of our esteemed passengers, TSRTC has erected temporary bus shelters at 24 locations in Greater Hyderabad limits," he said on Twitter.

However, replying to Sajjanar, several Twitterites expressing concern said shelters should be put up at other places, including RK Nagar, Malkajgiri, Chikkadpally to Narayanguda, Miryalguda, Alwal, Rajiv Chowk, Vidyanagar, Mehdipatnam, and also on city outskirts, like Ibrahimpatnam and Ghatkesar bus stops. "Increasing bus fares is not enough; providing minimum infrastructure is also a part of it," said Bharatiya Yuva on twitter.

Another said, "A shed should be placed in current conditions, which make commuting a bad experience in blazing heat."

On twitter, replying to Sajjanar, Velide Anand said: look at item ('Bus stops sans shelters leave commuters frying') published on March 18 in The Hans India. He urges the corporation to install shelters at bus stops in the city.

The THI item stated that in many areas, bus stops have simply disappeared! Some lie in battered condition, there are no roofs for commuters. According to RTC, there are over 2,100 bus stops across the city. However, 1,300 bus shelters have been constructed with 16 AC bus shelters. Over 800 are to be built. The official claims are inappropriate as most bus shelters disappeared during development work in areas like Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Malakpet, Shaikpet, Sagar Ring Road, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Nagole, Bahadurpura, Zoo Park and Puranapul.