Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu: Traffic restrictions for two days in Sec’bad

Hyderabad: In view of the two-day Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu on July 21-22, the city police imposed traffic restrictions and made parking arrangements until the completion of the jatara.

The public has been requested to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA X Roads, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Parklane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible House, Ministers Road, and Rasoolpura from 00 hrs on July 21 till completion of Jatara on July 22 in view of traffic congestion expected.

Passengers intending to travel by train from Secunderabad are requested to start early to reach the railway station on time. Traffic congestion is expected while approaching the railway station from platform no 1. Hence, the public is requested to use the entry from platform no 10 on the Chilkalguda side. There will be traffic congestion within a two-kilometre radius of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad.

The road leading to the temple from Tobacco Bazar and Hill Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Subash Road, starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS, will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to the temple from Audaiah X Roads will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to the temple from General Bazar will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Traffic diversion points are: Ranigunj X roads towards Secunderabad Station

General traffic and RTC buses from Karbala Maidan to Secunderabad station will be diverted at Ranigunj X Roads towards Ministers Road, Rasoolpura X roads, left turn, PNT flyover, HPS U turn, CTO, SBI X roads, YMCA X roads, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth, Gopalapuram lane, and railway station.

RTC buses returning from the railway station towards Tankbund will pass through Chilkalguda X Road, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad X Road, Kavadiguda, Marriot Hotel, and Tankbund.

RTC buses returning from the railway station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower, Patny X Road, YMCA X Road, and SBI X Road.

Traffic coming from Bible House going towards Secunderabad station, Trimulghery, will be diverted at Ghasmandi X Road towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad station, or Hill Street, Ranigunj.

Traffic coming from SBI X Road towards Tankbund will be diverted at Patny X Road towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeeth X Road, Secunderabad station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road, Kavadiguda, Marriot Hotel, Tankbund.

Traffic coming from Paradise towards Bible House will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBI or Clock Tower. Traffic coming from

Clock Tower towards R P Road will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBI X Roads or Paradise.

Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M G Road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards Sindhi Colony: right turn, Minister Road; left turn, Ranigunj X Road; right turn, Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny X Road will be diverted at Paradise X Roads towards CTO Junction.

Traffic to and from Secunderabad station (for railway passengers):

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad station, take the route from Panjagutta-Khairtabad Junction, IMAX Rotary, Telugu thalli flyover, Lower Tankbund, RTC X Road, Musheerabad X Road, Gandhi Hospital, Chilakalguda X Road, Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad station, and vice versa. Secunderabad station, Old Gandhi X Road, Monda Market, Ghasmandi, Bible House, Karbala Maidan, Tankbund, and vice versa. The public is advised not to use roads from Secunderabad station to Patny, Paradise Junction, Begumpet, and Punjagutta as they will be congested.

To travel from Uppal towards Punjagutta, use roads from Uppal, Ramanthapur, Amberpet, Himayathnagar, Khairatabad Junction, and Punjagutta. Don’t use the road between Uppal, Tarnaka, Rail Nilayam, Sangeeth, YMCA, Plaza, Begumpet, and Panjagutta, as it will be heavily congested.

All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar, and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower; they will return to their destinations on the same route, i.e., via Patny and SBI X Road.