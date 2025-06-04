Union Minister takes part in Brahmotsavam of Lord Balaji

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed that he prayed to the Lord of the Seven Hills for blessings for the well-being of all people in both Telugu states. He wished for the prosperity of Telangana, abundant harvests, good health, and freedom from natural disasters.

On Tuesday, the minister participated in the 20th annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Himayatnagar. He noted that Brahmotsavams are organised for the welfare of the world. The priests from the TTD conducted special pujas and offered blessings to the minister, assisted by Vedic scholars.

Kishan Reddy stated, “We organize the Sri Venkateswara Brahmotsavam every year. For devotees who cannot visit Tirumala, this event provides an opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy right here in the city.” He expressed hope that many would come to visit the Lord during this auspicious time. He extended his best wishes to all devotees.