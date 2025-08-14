Uttam orders 24x7 vigil at irrigation projects in state

Hyderabad: All Irrigation Department officers in Telangana have been ordered to stay at their stations and maintain a round-the-clock vigil at dams, reservoirs, canals, and tanks, as the state braces for days of heavy to very heavy rain. They have also been authorised to act immediately to prevent breaches.

State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy issued the emergency directives on Wednesday, instructing top officials to remain physically present at their assigned project sites for the next 72 hours. “No officer is to leave station or apply for leave during this critical period,” he stressed. “From the smallest village-level structure to the largest dam site, every location must be watched closely. If you sense any danger or believe a situation is getting out of control, inform your district collector, your Chief Engineer, and the Irrigation Secretary immediately,” he told officials.

The Minister directed that all major and medium projects, canals, embankments, lakes, and especially tanks, be monitored without interruption, with special attention to those that are already full. If any breach is detected in a canal or tank, immediate steps must be taken to prevent damage or loss. Irrigation officials were told to work in coordination with the Revenue and Police Departments to patrol dam sites and vulnerable areas. A special watch must be maintained for signs of overflow, seepage, or structural distress.

To avoid delays in emergency response, Uttam Kumar Reddy authorised officials to utilise available financial resources immediately, as outlined in Government Order (GO) 45, for flood protection works. “This is not the time for paperwork delays. Act fast, and act decisively,” he said.