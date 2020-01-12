Vivekananda's 158th jayanthi celebrated

Kukatpally: The 158th jayanti of Swamy Vivekananda was celebrated on a grand scale in KHPB Colony VI phase under the auspices of Senior Citizens' Association, with senior BJP leader and former councilor Pannala Harish Chandra Reddy garlanding the portrait.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy described Swamy Vivekananda as an inspiration for the country's youth. 'He not only created an awakening among the people, but also spread the knowledge of vedic science and yoga in the US and the UK by delivering lectures.

Among those present on the occasion were colony residents Karnal Sudarshan Rao, Subba Raju, Hanuma Reddy, Bhanumathi, Buchhimamba, Subba Reddy, Nagi Reddy, senior party leaders Damodar, Pritam Reddy, Gopal, Haribabu, Guruprasad, Srinivas, Kumar, Srinivas Reddy, Yadi Reddy, Chinna, Vijay and Sudharani