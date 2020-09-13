Wakf Board to write letters to officials after CM KCR’s announcement

Hyderabad: While expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his announcement where he prohibited all registrations of Wakf related properties by registration department, Chairman TS Wakf Board Md Saleem asserted that through official communication revenue department would be informed about this.



Speaking to media persons, Saleem said that this was a big announcement made by the CM towards protecting the Wakf properties in the State. It reflects the intention of the government to protect, which took this decision after considering the serious nature of the situation. "There are 33,929 Wakf institutions, which were notified in gazette having an extent of 77,538 acres of land out of which 57,432 was under encroachment and we have issued notices to the encroachers under section 54 of the Wakf Act and we are contesting more than 2,000 cases in different courts," he said

The chairman said that in view of the latest development Wakf Board will be writing letters to all Revenue officials in all districts while attaching the list of properties. "Once a property is notified Wakf it always remains Wakf and it cannot be changed or mortgaged, as it is dedicated in the name of God. CM is keen on protecting the properties," he added.