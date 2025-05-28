Wanted: A permanent fix to waterlogging in parts of city

Hyderabad: The water logging due to recent rains in several areas, especially in the central and Northern parts of the city, has underscored the need for integrated sewage system and storm water drainage.

Scattered rains recently has effected several areas especially low-lying areas with water logging at localities including Neredmet, RK Puram, Malkajgiri, Devi Nagar, Red Hills, Asif Nagar and Tolichowki. In these areas, the sewage pipelines are over a decade old, mostly consisting of outdated eight-inch to one-foot underground lines. These pipelines were laid many years ago and are now inadequate to handle the current sewage outflows, as the population and number of households have increased significantly over the years.

Some locals highlighted the urgent need for the construction of storm water drains, noting that although a few were sanctioned in certain areas, they remain only on paper and were never implemented on the ground.

“Over the past several years, we have been facing water logging issues, even with just a little down pour, our complete lane gets stagnated because our pipelines are decade old.

Many times, we have been urging the Hyderabad Water Board to lay new pipelines, but all fell on deaf ears,” said Umesh, a resident of Devi Nagar.

“Due to lack of Strategic Nala Development programme in Malkajgiri limits, every rains, we are facing sewage overflow issue and whenever we log a complaint, they only come and provide a temporary solution, no permanent solution is been provided and now this is high time , Hyderabad Water Board should immediately lay new pipeline, so that this upcoming monsoon, we will not face any similar situation like last monsoon,” said Robin Zaccheus, resident of Neredmet.

“The sewage overflow issues have become a never-ending issue after every rain. Citizens are suffering, roads are becoming unsafe, and basic mobility is disrupted. It will be better if concerned officials prioritise the long-term flood-resilient infrastructure and engage with local communities and experts,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, a resident of Nampally.