YISU Affiliates Bower School for India’s Boldest BBA in Entrepreneurship

Young India Skills University (YISU) has officially affiliated with the Bower School of Entrepreneurship, launching India’s most ambitious...

Young India Skills University (YISU) has officially affiliated with the Bower School of Entrepreneurship, launching India’s most ambitious undergraduate entrepreneurship program. The 3-year BBA degree blends academic rigor with hands-on venture-building experience through startup studios, mentorship, and global networking.

Designed for bold and driven youth, the program empowers students to become innovators and founders rather than job seekers. Bower Founder Pavan Allena emphasised nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets from the undergraduate level. This milestone partnership aims to position India as a global hub for entrepreneurial talent. Admissions are now open for the inaugural cohort starting in 2025.

