Youtuber ends life for not getting views in Hyderabad

A young man studying engineering committed suicide by jumping from the top of the apartment. A man named Chandrasekhar from Tamil Nadu is working in Railways and his wife is working in Defence. Their son Deena (24) is studying engineering and has been living in Krantinagar of Saifabad in Hyderabad since ten years.



But on Monday, Deena jumped down from the top of their apartment. The police reached the spot on the information of the locals and inspected the area and shifted the dead body to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered on the complaint of the parents and an investigation was carried out.



Deena is studying engineering at IIT Gwalior. He runs a game channel on YouTube called Selflo.

However, he is upset that the YouTube channel is not getting more viewers from a few days. Deena, who played the game on YouTube Live on Thursday morning, committed suicide by jumping from the building while telling the viewers about his pain. But the police found that Deena had uploaded hid suicide note on YouTube 8 hours before committing suicide.