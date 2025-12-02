Beautification of Bahadurpeta Pedda cheruvu underway

Aleru (Yadadri-Bhongir): Government Whip and Aler MLA Bheerla Ilaiah stated that the state government is working hard to restore local lakes to their original charm and ensure they reflect water prosperity.

On Monday, he laid the foundation stone for beautification works of Bahadurpeta Pedda (Puli) Cheruvu in the Aler Municipality limits, along with Municipal Commissioner Srinivas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is giving priority to developing lakes so they become refreshing public spaces.

He stated that with Central and State funds, the goal is to convert lakes into mini–Tank Bund-style destinations, similar to the model in Hyderabad.

He added that efforts will be made to construct check dams near lakes in the future so that farmers receive adequate irrigation water. He also promised support for fish cultivation in the lakes to help fishermen strengthen their livelihoods.

Municipal Commissioner Srinivas explained that a one-kilometre walking track will be developed around the lake, along with bund strengthening, jungle clearance, planting different varieties of saplings, installing electric lighting and other works to make the area attractive for morning and evening walkers.