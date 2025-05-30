Ensure transparency in governance: Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; MP R Raghuram Reddy; MLAs; public representatives; and District Collectors of the joint Khammam district reviewed various government schemes’ implementation in the district.

This included Indiramma Housing, Bhu Bharathi, paddy purchase, monsoon health action plan, and advance cultivation of the Agriculture Department.

Addressing the meeting, Bhatti ordered police to take strict action against those selling fake seeds. “The investment of lakhs of rupees and hard work of farmers will be wasted due to fake seeds,” he said. He urged officials to take necessary cooperation should from Andhra Pradesh and curb fake seeds. The Dy CM lauded record level of grain purchase in the joint Khammam district and completion of payments to farmers.

He said that steps should be taken to resolve the land problems of the people with the Bhu Bharati Act. He said that awareness programmes have been organised in mandals to educate people about the Act.

During the meeting, the minister urged officials to host State Formation Day celebrations on a grand note. “Along with national flag hoisting in the morning, celebrations and cultural programmes should be organised at the Assembly constituency headquarters in the evening,” said Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Komatireddy said that in the wake of early arrival of monsoon, fertilisers and seeds required for cultivation of the season should be kept ready.