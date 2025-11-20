‘Indira Gandhi’s services to nation are unforgettable: MP

Khammam: Former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s contributions to the nation’s development are unforgettable, said Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

Marking Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, the MP, along with former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, TPCC general secretary Maddineni Swarnakumari, former Market Committee chairmen Manukonda Radha Kishore and Maddi Mallareddy, Congress state leader Borra Rajasekhar, and district leader Koppula Chandrasekhar, paid floral tributes to her portrait at his camp office near Gattayya Centre.

Earlier, the MP attended celebrations at the Congress district office and later offered tributes at the Indira Gandhi statue located at the old municipal office.

Speaking at the camp office event, Raghuram Reddy said Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister, governed with courage and determination.

He recalled her key reforms such as bank nationalisation and sanctioning Indiramma housing for the poor. Inspired by her ideals, he said, the Congress government in Telangana is committed to welfare governance and women’s empowerment.

As part of the birth anniversary programme, the MP distributed khaki shirts to auto drivers belonging to Khammam and Madhira constituencies. Former corporators Deepak Chowdary and Vadde Boyina Narasimha Rao, TAC members Ummineni Krishna, Imam Bhai, Macha Rama Rao, Congress mandal president Bellam Srinu, former MPP Boda Mangilal, and several youth and OBC leaders participated in the programme.

In a separate programme, MP Raghuram Reddy distributed 125 CMRF cheques worth ₹40 lakh to beneficiaries from Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts who underwent emergency medical treatment in private and corporate hospitals.

He said the state government stands as a strong support

system for the health needs of the poor and assured continued efforts to secure Chief Minister’s Relief Fund support for all eligible patients.

Former Market Committee chairmen, district leaders, TAC members, corporators, public representatives, and Congress activists attended the event in

large numbers.