Khammam: Arrest TRS MPTC, BJP demands

Khammam: BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana demanded that the government must immediately file case on TRS MPTC B Sanjeeva Rao, who tried to molest a minor girl in Uppalamadaka village of Wyra mandal.



On Sunday, a few BJP leaders led by Galla went to the minor girl's house and interacted with her parents and extended support to the family members.

BJP district chief called party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MLC and national leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and explained the issue.

Bandi Sanjay and Sudhakar spoke with the victim's parents over phone and assured them that the party will fight until justice is done to the girl.

Later speaking to the media, Galla demanded that the government should immediately give three acres of land, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to one of the family members. He alleged that

TRS leader and MPTC Sanjeev Rao has been harassing women employees and other women in the village with the support of local MLA.

BJP leaders Nelluru Koteswara Rao, district secretary Shyam Rathode, B Naresh, Padma, Anwar, Karthik, Bhadraiah, Vikram Jadav, Praveen and others have accompanied Galla Satyanarayana.