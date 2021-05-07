Khammam: Don't get stressed says Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier to police staff

Khammam: Think positively and don't get stressed, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier advised the police staff, who were suffering with Covid-19 and staying in isolation, during a video conference with them on Thursday.

The Commissioner asked them to be brave and not to get depressed after infected with coronavirus and to fight with it. He gave good support to them during the one-to-one programme and told them to take medicines regularly.

Informing the cops that doctors were conducting an online service programme for better treatment to patients, Vishnu Warrier told the department staff to consult private hospital managements, in case of emergency.

He told the police officials to setup a committee for monitoring Covid-19 issues of the staff in the district.