Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Don't get stressed says Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier to police staff

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier interacting with police personnel, who were tested Covid positive, through a video conference at his office in Khammam on Thursday
x

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier interacting with police personnel, who were tested Covid positive, through a video conference at his office in Khammam on Thursday 

Highlights

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier suggests police staff, who were tested Covid-19 positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Khammam: Think positively and don't get stressed, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier advised the police staff, who were suffering with Covid-19 and staying in isolation, during a video conference with them on Thursday.

The Commissioner asked them to be brave and not to get depressed after infected with coronavirus and to fight with it. He gave good support to them during the one-to-one programme and told them to take medicines regularly.

Informing the cops that doctors were conducting an online service programme for better treatment to patients, Vishnu Warrier told the department staff to consult private hospital managements, in case of emergency.

He told the police officials to setup a committee for monitoring Covid-19 issues of the staff in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X