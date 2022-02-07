Khammam: Long-pending land issues get resolved

Khammam: As many as 86 farmers of ST, SC and backward classes of Jamalapuram in Errupalem mandal are all praise for District Collector for his initiatives in getting them pattadar passbooks for their lands, which were earlier placed on the banned list on the Dharani portal in 2018. They could not avail of Rythu Bandhu as they did not possess passbooks.

As many as 313 acres of Bhudan land in Survey No. 58 were distributed to as many as 75 farmers in 1977 and passbooks were also issued.After the Dharani portal was launched, these lands were included in the banned list in 2018 by mistake and since then farmers had been making several rounds to mandal revenue office in Errupalem mandal for removing their lands from the banned list in Dharani portal. They were also not getting Rythu Bandhu.

Recently, the vexing issue was taken to the notice of District Collector VP Gowtham and he immediately spoke to Bhudan Board officials and secured orders in favour of the landholders. Later, he directed the revenue officials to settle the matter by providing pattadar passbooks to 86 farmers.

Farmers were greatly elated after being issued their passbooks and expressed their gratitude to the Collector. They said they never expected their problems would be solved in so short a time.

Collector Gautham said they addressed and settled successfully as many as 15,583 claims out of 15,947 in the district on the Dharani portal. He noted that land transactions were now moving smoothly in a complete transparent way and that there was no scope for bribes. He added a special counter was set up at the collectorate to receive complaints on the issues pertaining to the Dharani portal.