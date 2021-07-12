Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches development works in Sathupalli

Sathupalli (Khammam): Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao participated in various development programmes in Sathupalli constituency on Sunday.

Dayakar Rao launched Rythu Vedika, Prakruthi Vanam and Vykuntadhamam in Adavimallelam, Gangaram, Bayyannagudem and Bathulapalli villages under the constituency. He also laid foundation for BT roads at an expenditure of Rs 2.14 crore in Pakalagudem village and in Rejerla village worth Rs six crore.

Earlier, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and TRS leaders gave a grand welcome to the Ministers.

Speaking at a programme, Ministers Dayakar Rao and Ajay Kumar asserted that the TRS government under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing number of schemes in the State and the people were happy under KCR's regime.

They informed that the government had spent crores of rupees for the development of villages and towns in the State. The government has allocated more funds for the health sector and to develop hospitals and setup more beds. During Covid pandemic, the government had continued all the schemes for the people, they reminded.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, District Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Sneha Latha Mogili, ZP CEO Priyanka, DCCB Chairman K Nagabushanam, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas and other officers attended the programme.