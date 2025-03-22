Tight security, devotee-friendly measures in place for Ram Navami

Kothagudem: Ahead of the highly anticipated Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam and Maha Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam on April 6 and 7, Bhadrachalam RDO Damodar Rao has instructed officials to complete all necessary preparations by March 31 to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

On Friday, a division-level preparatory meeting was held as per the directions of District Collector Jitesh V Patil. Addressing the officials, Rao said, “The venue has been divided into 24 sectors, with district officials appointed as special officers to oversee each section, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees.”

To enhance security and crowd management, strong barriers will be set up to prevent movement between sectors. Lodging facilities have been made available online, and devotees can purchase entry tickets digitally. Additionally, sanitation has been given top priority, with the town divided into 25 zones and dedicated officers assigned to supervise cleanliness.

Considering the summer season, the RDO stressed the need for an uninterrupted supply of fresh drinking water. About 200 fresh water taps will be installed, with 30 personnel designated to monitor the supply and 12 officials appointed to conduct water quality tests. Buttermilk packets will also be distributed to keep devotees hydrated.

Vehicle parking and fire safety measures have been reinforced. Fire engines, ST Girish equipment, and emergency rescue teams will be on standby. Strict river safety measures are also being implemented, with warning boards along the Godavari river, ready-to-deploy boats, and stationed water tankers to prevent mishaps.

A three-tier security system will be established to control the large crowds at the Kalyana Mandapam. To facilitate smooth distribution of Talambras and Prasadam, the Temple EO has been directed to set up 60 counters, with mobile counters operated by police support. Additionally, 25 information centres will be established to assist devotees.