Tribal MLA incensed after being ignored by officials!

Kothagudem: Adivasi MLA Jare Adinarayana was offended by officials who planned to start development work without informing him in his district’s Aswaraopet constituency. The Congress MLA boycotted the event because he was upset with the officials.

Sources claim that on Tuesday, the MLA along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao were supposed to begin construction in the constituency’s Dammapet mandal.

On Monday evening, the MLA camp office had also released a statement to this effect. However, R&B

officials planned an impromptu programme to lay the cornerstone for a 10-km road building project in the mandal.

By neglecting to notify Adinarayana, the authorities were alleged to have broken protocol. In front of Minister Tummala, the incensed MLA, who learned about it later, vented his rage at the R&B executives for planning the event without consulting him. He asked the officials whether they had forgotten that the constituency had an MLA and that he needed to be updated on government initiatives.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s alleged follower, Adinarayana, claimed to admire Minister Tummala but to have been offended by the officials’ derogatory actions. For the foundation laying ceremony, the minister asked the MLA to break a coconut, but he declined to participate.

He said that because he was ignored by the officials, he had nothing to do with the ceremony. Later, the minister inquired as to why the administrators had not informed Adinarayana about the programme beforehand.

The minister used a lot of convincing to get the MLA to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony, which put an end to the disaster.